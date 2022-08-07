Goods Train Derail on Delhi Rohtak Railway Line

Eight bogies of a goods train was derailed on the Delhi Rohtak railway line near Kharawar Railway Station in Haryana on Sunday.

Post the incident, the rail line was blocked disrupting communication. Railway engineers and other officials and workers reached the site and carried out operations to restore the rail traffic, police officials said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Rohtak police, Manoj Kumar told PTI, “The goods train was headed from Shakur Basti in Delhi to Suratgarh via Rohtak. It was laden with coal. Seven wagons derailed in the incident after which rail traffic was affected on the route.”

So far, no injuries have been reported in the incident.

Railway authorities will investigate the cause behind the incident.

A portion of the rail track was also damaged following the incident.