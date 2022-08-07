WhatsApp Ringing In Changes With Several New Features

Messaging platform WhatsApp has added a host of new features which includes the likes of Group Discussions and Communities.

The Meta owned platform is debuting a new way to connect to individuals who share similar interests and also increased the maximum number of participants in group chats from 100 to 512, reported Mashable.

After reports of administrators and users wanting to keep track of who have left chats in such large groups, WhatsApp is beta-testing a new function.

According to it, group managers and members of WhatsApp’s iPhone beta version 22.16.0.75 will be able to see who left the group or was removed from it within the last 60 days. WABetaInfo mentioned that under the list of current participants on ‘Group Information’ page, a new option called ‘See Past Participants’ has been added.

Moreover, there is also a separate search box for the list of banned users, usually helpful for lengthy chats where people leave and rejoin. It may also be useful to small businesses who use WhatsApp groups for internal communications or client involvement.