Google Restores Removed Indian Apps After Centre's Intervention

Following the intervention of the Central government, Google restored all Indian apps which were removed earlier, sources said.
As per reports, this comes after Union Minister of Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw held a meeting with officials of the company.
Notably, Google had dropped several Indian mobile apps from the Play Store over a dispute over service fees. On Friday, Google had removed apps belonging to 10 Indian companies, sparking controversy in one of its fastest-growing markets. The list included well-known names such as Bharatmatrimony and Naukri.
“India is very clear, our policy is very clear...our startups will get the protection that they need. I have already called Google...I have already called the app developers who have been delisted, we will be meeting them next week. This cannot be permitted…This kind of delisting cannot be permitted," Vaishnaw said.