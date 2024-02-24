Google Pay to be Discontinued in US, Users Urged to Switch to Google Wallet

Google has announced that the Google Pay app will no longer be available in the United States beginning June 4, 2024. By shifting all functions to the Google Wallet platform, the update aims to streamline Google's payment alternatives.
Google Wallet is the major platform for customers to securely store payment cards used for tap and pay at businesses, as well as other digital things such as transit cards, driver's licenses, state IDs, and more. The U.S. version of the standalone Google Pay app will no longer be accessible for use beginning June 4, 2024, according to the company's blog post.
To be specific, the Google Pay app will no longer be available in the United States, although it will remain available in other countries such as Singapore and India. The business claimed that the app will continue to work.
"For the millions of people who use the Google Pay app in India and Singapore, nothing will change as we continue to build for the unique needs in those countries," the company stated in its blog post.
Users in India and Singapore will be able to send and receive money, as well as pay bills, as they currently do.
"You can continue to access the most popular features - tapping to pay in stores and managing payment methods - right from Google Wallet," the blog post states.
One of the challenges that customers in the United States will have during the transition is the inability to send, receive, or request payments from others via the Google Pay app. Users will be unable to process payment cards or use the Google Pay app for in-store tap-and-pay.
The company recommends switching from Google Pay to the Google Wallet app, which offers tap-to-pay, tickets, passes, and virtual debit/credit cards. Users will be able to check their account balances and transfer funds to their bank accounts using Google Pay. Users can also utilize Google Search to find bargains and offers, which the Google Pay app will no longer be able to give.