Government Revamps National Security Advisory Board, Appoints Alok Joshi as Chairman

Amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Government of India has revamped the National Security Advisory Board (NSAB). Former R&AW (Research and Analysis Wing) chief, Alok Joshi, has been appointed as the Chairman of the newly restructured board.

Advertisment

The revamped NSAB will include a mix of retired military and police officers, alongside experts from various fields. Notable military figures on the board include former Western Air Commander, Air Marshal PM Sinha, former Southern Army Commander, Lt Gen AK Singh, and Rear Admiral Monty Khanna.

Rajiv Ranjan Verma and Manmohan Singh, both retired officers from the Indian Police Service, have also been included in the new lineup. Additionally, B Venkatesh Varma, a retired Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, rounds off the seven-member board.

This revamp aims to strengthen India's national security framework by bringing together a diverse set of experienced professionals to advise the government on key security-related issues.

Also Read: Who Is Hashim Musa? The Man Linked to Pahalgam Terror Attack