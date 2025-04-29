Who Is Hashim Musa? The Man Linked to Pahalgam Terror Attack

A week after the blood-soaked terror strike in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, in which 26 civilians — including 25 tourists — lost their lives, intelligence and investigative leads have begun to uncover the chilling profile of one of the suspected key operatives: Hashim Musa, believed to be a former para commando of the Pakistan Army's elite Special Service Group (SSG).

Advertisment

According to reports, Musa, now a hardened Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, is suspected to have infiltrated into the Valley in late 2023 with a clear objective — to target non-locals and Indian security personnel. His possible connection to Pakistan’s military establishment has sent ripples across the intelligence community.

Musa's Alleged Military Link

Officials suspect that Musa may have been "loaned" to the LeT by Pakistan’s SSG — a shadowy special forces wing known for its expertise in covert warfare. SSG commandos are trained in high-tech weaponry, guerrilla tactics, and survival skills, making them deadly assets when embedded in terrorist outfits.

Security agencies have uncovered his background during the interrogation of over a dozen overground workers (OGWs), who allegedly provided logistical support, shelter, and conducted reconnaissance in preparation for the April 22 attack. His name has now emerged as a recurring presence in several recent terror incidents in the Valley.

The Common Thread in Kashmir Attacks

Hashim Musa is suspected to be a common thread running through three high-profile attacks since 2024 — including those in Gagangir (Ganderbal), Baramulla, and now Pahalgam. While two of his associates, Pakistan-trained Junaid Ahmad Bhat and Arbaaz Mir, were neutralized last year, Musa reportedly remained underground, allegedly orchestrating the massacre at Baisaran meadow.

According to reports, the Pahalgam attackers included two Pakistani nationals — Musa and an operative codenamed Ali Bhai — and two local recruits identified as Adil Thoker and Asif Shaikh. Investigators believe more foreign terrorists may have been involved, and a wider network is being unraveled through continued interrogations.

South Kashmir Network Uncovered

The probe has exposed a robust OGW network in South Kashmir that played a crucial role in facilitating the Pahalgam attack. These individuals allegedly helped smuggle weapons, provided shelter, and marked target locations. Sources say the search for the remaining suspects has now narrowed to a specific jungle area near Baisaran, with credible information about a possible hideout.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has joined the probe, and early findings reportedly point to a pattern similar to earlier attacks, suggesting a deeper hand of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Officials note that the Pahalgam attack appears to be part of a broader strategy to reignite unrest in Jammu and Kashmir.

Diplomatic Fallout Escalates

The attack — one of the deadliest in the region since the 2019 Pulwama bombing — has sent diplomatic ties between India and Pakistan into a fresh downward spiral. New Delhi has downgraded ties with Islamabad and suspended the Indus Waters Treaty in protest. In retaliation, Pakistan has shut its airspace to Indian flights and announced a freeze on all bilateral treaties.

Reports claim Musa’s radicalisation and deployment in Kashmir reflect a dangerous new trend — the direct involvement of trained military professionals in terrorist operations. "This is no longer just about brainwashed youth. We’re dealing with trained operatives with battlefield experience," a top counter-terror officer said.