Governor’s Order on University Appointments Sparks Debate in Chhattisgarh

An order issued by Chhattisgarh Governor Raman Deka directing prior intimation to the Chancellor in matters related to university administration has sparked a fresh debate in the state’s academic and political circles.

According to the directive, prior information must be given to the Chancellor, who is the Governor, regarding the appointment, deputation and posting of Registrars and Deputy Registrars in all state universities. The order also mandates prior intimation in cases of inquiries against university teachers, officers and employees, along with details of actions taken following such inquiries.

Until now, appointments, deputations and disciplinary matters in state universities have traditionally fallen under the jurisdiction of the Executive Council of the respective universities, as provided under existing university laws in Chhattisgarh. The new order has therefore raised questions over the scope of the Chancellor’s role.

Chancellor’s Role Differs Across States

Across India, Governors generally function as ex-officio Chancellors of state universities, but their powers vary depending on state-specific university Acts. While UGC guidelines mainly govern the appointment of teaching staff, administrative posts such as Registrars are regulated by individual state laws.

A similar controversy had earlier surfaced in Tamil Nadu, where an order issued by the Governor led to strong opposition from the ruling DMK government, eventually escalating into a major political and constitutional dispute that reached the courts.

Varied Practices Nationwide

In Central Universities, governed by the Central Universities Act, 2009, the Visitor (President of India) appoints the Chancellor, while Registrars are appointed by the Executive Council on the recommendation of a selection committee, with minimal direct involvement of the Chancellor.

In Uttar Pradesh, the State Universities Act, 1973 empowers the Chancellor to directly appoint the Registrar, giving the Governor a more prominent role.

In Bihar, the Bihar Universities Act, 1976 allows the Chancellor to appoint the Registrar from a panel and provides inspection powers over university administration.

In Maharashtra, under the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, Registrars are appointed by the Vice-Chancellor based on a selection committee’s recommendation, with the Governor’s role remaining largely indirect.

In Tamil Nadu, while Governors appoint Vice-Chancellors, recent legislative amendments by the state government have sought to alter this arrangement, leading to ongoing Centre–State tensions.

Divided Expert Opinion

Former IAS officer and administrative expert Sushil Trivedi said there was nothing unconstitutional in keeping the Governor informed. “All orders passed by the state government are mandatorily sent to the Governor. If university appointments and inquiry-related orders are also sent for information, it does not violate the Constitution,” he said.

However, former Cabinet Minister and senior Congress leader Satyanarayan Sharma disagreed, stating that under laws passed by the Chhattisgarh Assembly, appointments and inquiries are conducted through the Vice-Chancellor and the Executive Council. “If such a directive has come from the Governor’s office, it amounts to an infringement of the Assembly’s authority,” he said.

What Next

With the Governor’s order now in place, attention is focused on the state government’s response, the manner in which universities implement the directive, and whether the issue develops into a legal or constitutional confrontation in the coming days.

