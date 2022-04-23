Govt. Calls Out News Channels For Communally Provocative Content

The Ministry of information and broadcasting pulled up private news channels on Saturday for hosting debates and allowing participants to spread communally provocative and derogatory remarks.

The ministry issued an advisory to TV channels to caution them against inciting communal disharmony and disturbing peace at large, reported ANI.

The advisory read, “It has been observed that some channels broadcast debates with unparliamentary, provocative and socially unacceptable language, communal remarks and derogatory references which may have a negative psychological impact on viewers and may also incite communal disharmony and disturb the peace at large.”

The ministry further took a note of the coverage around the Russia – Ukraine war and the recent incidents of violence in Northwestern Delhi and highlighted the violation of laws and norms.

It stated in the advisory, “It has been found that in the recent past several satellite TV channels have carried out coverage of events and incidents in a manner which appears to be unauthentic, misleading, sensational and using socially unacceptable language and remarks, offending good taste and decency, and obscene and defamatory and having communal overtones, all of which appear to be violative of the programme code.”