Govt Interference In Private Sector Hiring? Karnataka's Job Reservation Bill Faces Backlash

"The Cabinet meeting held yesterday approved a bill to make it mandatory to hire 100 per cent Kannadigas for "C and D" grade posts in all private industries in the state. It is our government's wish that the Kannadigas should avoid being deprived of jobs in the land of Kannada and should be allowed to build a comfortable life in the motherland. We are a pro-Kannada government. Our priority is to look after the welfare of Kannadigas," he posted on X.