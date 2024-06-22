"People Living In Karnataka Should Learn Kannada", Says CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that anyone living in the state should consciously choose Kannada as their language of communication, stressing that it is the responsibility of every Kannadiga to safeguard the language, land, and water.
Speaking in Kannada, he asserted, should be a source of pride.
Siddaramaiah made the remarks during a gathering after the Bhoomi Puja ceremony for a bronze statue of Nada Devi Bhuvaneshwari near Vidhana Soudha's western entrance. The event was part of the Karnataka Namakarana Suvarna Mahotsava celebrations organized by the Department of Kannada and Culture.
He said, “Everyone must decide to speak in Kannada with those who live in Karnataka. A vow must be taken that no language other than Kannada is spoken," ANI quoted him as saying.
"Kannadigas are generous. That is why there is an environment in Karnataka where even those who speak other languages can live without learning Kannada. The same situation cannot be seen in Tamil Nadu, Andhra, or Kerala states. They speak only in their mother tongue. We also have to speak in our mother tongue. That should make us proud,” he added.
"It is the duty of all of us to create a Kannada atmosphere. For that, all the people living here should learn Kannada. Love for Kannada should be developed. We should develop respect and admiration for our language, land and country," he added.