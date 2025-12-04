Grand Convocation Held at Government Mata Sabari College

The convocation ceremony of Government Mata Sabari College, Bilaspur was held on a grand and dignified note, celebrating the academic excellence and perseverance of students and scholars. The event marked a significant milestone for the institution as 64 professors and 150 students from the Sanatan stream were honoured with gold medals and degrees in recognition of their outstanding academic performance.

In addition, several scholars were conferred Doctorate (PhD) degrees, highlighting the institution’s growing contribution to advanced research and higher education.

The prestigious ceremony was graced by Former President of India Ram Nath Kovind, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, and Governor Raman Deka, whose presence added to the grandeur of the occasion. The distinguished guests congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to uphold the values of knowledge, service and integrity, urging them to play an active role in nation-building and community development.