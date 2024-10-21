GRAP-II Enforced In Delhi-NCR As AQI Hits 'Very Poor'

Amid rising pollution levels, Dr Rajesh Chawla, a senior consultant in critical care for respiratory diseases at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, reported a concerning trend: "Unfortunately, this year, you are seeing the level of air pollution rising earlier than November, and the effect is that we are seeing a 10 to 15 percent increase in the patients suffering from respiratory diseases who are presenting with acute exacerbation." He noted a corresponding rise in hospital admissions related to respiratory issues, along with a surge in demand for medications for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).