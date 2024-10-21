GRAP-II Enforced In Delhi-NCR As AQI Hits 'Very Poor'

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has announced the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-II) in the Delhi-NCR region following a significant drop in air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 310, categorized as 'Very Poor.'
The decision was taken on Monday after reviewing data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which indicated the possibility of continued poor air quality due to unfavorable weather conditions.
According to the CAQM, "As per the dynamic model and forecasts for weather/meteorological conditions and air quality made available by IMD/IITM, there is a likelihood of the daily average AQI of Delhi staying in the 'Very Poor' category (DELHI AQI-301-400) in the coming days." In light of this forecast, the CAQM's Sub-Committee convened to assess the air quality situation and outline necessary actions.
Effective from 8:00 am on October 22, 2024, all agencies in the National Capital Region (NCR) will implement the measures outlined in Stage II of the GRAP, building upon the existing Stage I actions. The new plan includes an 11-point action strategy that mandates daily mechanical and vacuum road sweeping, regular water sprinkling with dust suppressants on heavily trafficked roads, and strict enforcement of dust control measures at construction sites.
"Ensure focused and targeted action for abatement of air pollution in all identified hotspots in NCR," the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change emphasized, calling for intensified measures against the primary contributors to poor air quality. Additionally, the CAQM urged residents to utilize public transportation, reduce the use of personal vehicles, and replace air filters in cars regularly.
The CAQM also recommended that citizens avoid dust-generating construction activities from October to January and refrain from open burning of solid waste and biomass, highlighting the collective responsibility in executing the GRAP measures effectively.
Amid rising pollution levels, Dr Rajesh Chawla, a senior consultant in critical care for respiratory diseases at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, reported a concerning trend: "Unfortunately, this year, you are seeing the level of air pollution rising earlier than November, and the effect is that we are seeing a 10 to 15 percent increase in the patients suffering from respiratory diseases who are presenting with acute exacerbation." He noted a corresponding rise in hospital admissions related to respiratory issues, along with a surge in demand for medications for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).