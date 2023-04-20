Grenade Attack by Terrorists on Truck in Poonch, Claims Indian Army

The Indian Army released a statement on Thursday claiming that the incident in Jammu and Kashmir occurred due to a grenade attack by terrorists.

The Indian Army in a statement claimed that the vehicle was fired upon by terrorists after which it erupted in flames, possibly due to the lobbing of grenades by the terrorists.

The army statement read, “An Army vehicle moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajouri sector in J&K was fired on by unidentified terrorists today. The vehicle caught fire, due to likely use of grenades by terrorists. Five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles Unit deployed for Counter Terrorist operations, in this area, have unfortunately lost their lives in the incident. Another seriously injured soldier was evacuated immediately to the Army Hospital at Rajouri and is under treatment. Search operation on.”

Earlier today, five soldiers of the Indian Army lost their lives after the army truck caught fire in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Defence minister Rajnath Singh expressed his grief over the tragic incident.

Taking to Twitter, Rajnath Singh said, “Anguished by the tragedy in Poonch District (J&K), where the Indian Army has lost its brave soldiers after a truck caught fire. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families.”