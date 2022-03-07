ECI Announces Biennial Polls In Six States In March

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday informed that biennial elections to 13 Rajya Sabha seats across six states will be held on March 31.

The six states are Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, Tripura and Punjab, reported ANI.

An official statement read, “The term of office of 13 members of the Rajya Sabha elected from six states is due to expire on their retirement in April 2022.”

Polling in Punjab will be held for five seats where three seats will be filled in one election and the remaining two in another.

"Further, the term of office of the members to be elected to the Council of states from the state of Punjab shall be subject to the decision of the Supreme Court," the statement further read.

The deadline for filing nominations is March 21, 2022 and the last date for withdrawal of candidates is March 24. Counting will be held on March 31.

The ECI said that measures will be in place to closely monitor the entire process by the observers appointed to ensure a free and fair election.

The election body also directed the Chief Secretaries to designate a senior officer from the state to ensure that Covid-19 containment measures are complied with while making the arrangements.