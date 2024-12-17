Gujarat: 6 Killed as Private Bus Collides with Dumper Near Bhavnagar

Gujarat is witnessing a disturbing rise in accidents with the onset of winter, as yet another tragic incident unfolded early Tuesday morning on the Bhavnagar-Somnath Highway.

A private bus, travelling from Surat to Rajula (Amreli), collided with a stationary dumper parked along the roadside, resulting in the loss of six lives and leaving more than 10 others severely injured.

The accident occurred on a stretch of National Highway 8E (NH-8E), where the impact was so intense that one side of the bus was completely crushed. Rescue operations were carried out promptly, and the bodies of the deceased were retrieved by cutting through the panels of the wrecked bus.

The injured were rushed to Sir Takhtasinhji General Hospital in Bhavnagar for immediate treatment, with some passengers in critical condition. Authorities fear that the number of fatalities may rise as several victims remain in a life-threatening state.

The deceased's bodies have been sent for post-mortem, while local police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

This crash follows a series of recent tragic incidents in the region. Just a day before, a city bus in Surat struck and killed a young girl in Amroli. On the same day, a retired Indian Army officer succumbed to injuries sustained in a separate incident in Magdalla, Surat. Last week, a collision between a private bus and a government bus near the Amlakhadi bridge in Ankleshwar, on NH 48, leftover 15 passengers injured.

With the winter season still in its early stages, these incidents serve as a grim reminder of the increasing need for road safety measures in Gujarat. Authorities are urged to address the rising danger on the roads to prevent further loss of lives.