12 Indians Die of Suspected Gas Poisoning at Georgia Resort

Twelve Indian nationals were found dead due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at an Indian restaurant in Gudauri, a popular mountain resort in Georgia. The victims were discovered in their bedrooms located on the second floor of the facility.

Advertisment

According to Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs, an initial inspection of the deceased revealed no signs of injuries or violence, suggesting that the deaths were caused by gas poisoning.

Indian embassy officials in Tbilisi confirmed that all 12 individuals were Indian nationals employed at the restaurant. However, Georgian authorities stated that among the deceased, 11 were foreigners, while one was a Georgian citizen.

In a statement, the Indian embassy expressed its condolences to the bereaved families. “Mission has just learned about the death of 12 Indian nationals in Gudauri, Georgia. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Mission is in touch with the local authorities to get details of the Indian nationals who lost their lives. All possible assistance will be given,” the statement read.

Preliminary investigations revealed that carbon monoxide poisoning likely originated from a power generator operating inside a closed indoor area near the victims' bedrooms on Friday night. Authorities believe the lack of ventilation in the enclosed space led to the toxic buildup of gas, which caused the fatalities.

To determine the exact cause of death, Georgian authorities have launched a forensic examination. "Investigative actions are actively being carried out, forensic-criminalistics experts are working at the scene, and interviews of persons related to the case are being conducted. Appropriate examinations have been appointed," the Ministry of Internal Affairs stated.

Georgian police have initiated a probe under Article 116 of the country’s Criminal Code, which deals with “negligent manslaughter.”



Also Read: Mango Founder Isak Andic Dies in Accident at Collbato Caves in Spain