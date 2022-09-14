Tripura Youth Congress President Attacked During Political Event

The president of Tripura Congress’ youth wing, Rakhu Das was allegedly attacked during a political event organized at the Bishramganj area under the Sepahijala district on Tuesday.

The youth leader was quoted by NE Now as saying, “A gang of BJP-backed miscreants had laid a siege around our meeting venue at Bishramganja. We have come here after a protest rally. A senior leader from Delhi Moumita Kali has also suffered injuries owing to the attacks.”

“Several vehicles including my one were vandalized by the BJP workers who went on a rampage in the area,” Das added.

He also said that the police did not take cognizance of the incident and failed to initiate rescue efforts to save the Congress workers trapped inside the building even after repeated attempts.