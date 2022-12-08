National

Gujarat Assembly Polls: BJP Wins With Big Margin, Secures 156 Seats

Pratidin Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won with a big margin in the Gujarat Assembly Election by securing 156 out of 182 seats on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the state has broke all records and created history by showing love for the party despite BJP being in power for 25 years in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Indian National Congress won 17 seats followed by Aam Aadmi Party with five seats, independent candidates with three seats while Samajwadi Party with one seat.

Earlier today, PM Modi arrived at the state's headquarters while the counting was still going on.

It may be mentioned that BJP will be forming government in Gujarat for the seventh consecutive term.

