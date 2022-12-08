MDA Scheme Revised to Include Online Promotion for NER

Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that the Market Development Assistance Scheme was revised to include online promotions for North Eastern Region (NER).

The scheme was also revised to enhance the extent of financial assistance permissible under the scheme.

In an official press release the Ministry of Tourism read, “The Market Development Assistance Scheme has been revised to include online promotions for the North Eastern Region (NER) and to enhance the extent of financial assistance permissible under the scheme. The Ministry also provides financial assistance to North Eastern states, which include assistance for development of tourist infrastructure, promotion of fairs/festivals and tourism related events, information technology related projects, publicity campaigns, human resource development, market research etc.”

The ministry further said the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region also supports tourism events regularly and ‘Destination North East’ is organised anuually to attract tourists.