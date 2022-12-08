MDA Scheme Revised to Include Online Promotion for NER

Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that the Market Development Assistance Scheme was revised to include online promotions for North Eastern Region (NER).
The scheme was also revised to enhance the extent of financial assistance permissible under the scheme.
In an official press release the Ministry of Tourism read, “The Market Development Assistance Scheme has been revised to include online promotions for the North Eastern Region (NER) and to enhance the extent of financial assistance permissible under the scheme. The Ministry also provides financial assistance to North Eastern states, which include assistance for development of tourist infrastructure, promotion of fairs/festivals and tourism related events, information technology related projects, publicity campaigns, human resource development, market research etc.”
The ministry further said the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region also supports tourism events regularly and ‘Destination North East’ is organised anuually to attract tourists.
The ministry said, “27 cleanliness activities have been undertaken in the North East Region under the Ministry’s Swachhta Action Plan (SAP). The NER is the focus area of the RCS-UDAN launched to facilitate/stimulate regional air connectivity. Under the scheme, 18 routes in the NER are operational. Ministry of Railways has also upgraded its infrastructure in the North East by way of gauge conversion, introduction of Vista Dome coaches and upgradation of stations.”
“For giving a fillip to tourism in the NER the Ministry approved the project ‘Development of View Points in the North East Region’ at 22 scenic locations. The Ministry has identified and forwarded a list of 25 tourist sites which could be taken as pilot project for formation of a separate police unit in the States/UTs. Ministry has also set up a 24x7 Multi lingual tourist info helpline in 12 languages. A Code of Conduct for Safe & Honourable Tourism have been adopted to encourage tourism activities. The Ministry also organized a National Conference of DGPs on Tourist Police Scheme on 19.10.2022 in New Delhi in collaboration with Ministry of Home Affairs,” it added.