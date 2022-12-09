Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Submits Resignation

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday submitted his resignation to Governor Acharya Devvrat after his party (BJP) registered a historic win in the State Assembly elections ahead of the formation of his new government.

Patel will take oath as chief minister again on December 12, BJP state president CR Paatil said earlier on Friday adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Patel visited the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar to tender his resignation after the Bharatiya Janata Party swept the Gujarat elections and won 156 of the total 182 seats, on Thursday.

The BJP's seventh consecutive Assembly poll win in Gujarat is its biggest since the founding of this state in 1960.

In the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP has smashed all previous records of electoral performance.

Congress finished a distant second with 17 while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the new electoral entrant in Gujarat won 5 seats and the Samajwadi Party (SP) won a lone seat and three Independent candidates, too, registered wins.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, too, scripted history, winning the Ghatlodia constituency by a record margin of about 1,92,000 votes. This constituency has given Gujarat two of its chief ministers - Anandiben Patel and the current CM.