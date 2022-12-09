With GMC Banning Motor Rickshaws, What's In Store For Indigent Pullers?

A major portion of the 1.15 crore population of Guwahati is comprised of daily wage workers, be it rickshaw pullers, cart pullers or construction workers. At the end of a tiring day with their bodies worn out physically, what they get in their hands is a bare minimum wage. This daily income is their only source which directly goes into their basic familial needs of survival. From taking care of their elderly parents, to ensuring an education for their children, this dwindling and insecure income is their only pillar of strength.

On top of that, most daily wage workers in Guwahati are not residents of the city and come from other districts or states. Having to feed themselves and live in the city add to their already long list of basic expenditure. However, their voices seldom fall on deaf ears of the citizens as well as the authorities as they almost always fail to pay heed to their problems. Sitting inside their lakhs of rupees worth four-wheelers, with the ACs on full blast, it is impossible to comprehend a day under the blazing July sun.

Income disparities have divided the society into several classes where the motor car rider is perceived as a first class citizen, while the rickshaw puller has been pushed towards the third class category. And this thinking seems to perpetuate postmodern slavery today. Worldwide, more than 500 million people are still imprisoned in postmodern slavery and one form of this slavery is still prevalent among rickshaw pullers in Guwahati city.

Fast, efficient and environment friendly, but at what cost? If you are a resident of Guwahati, you must have come across the latest in line of technological advancements, the motorized rickshaw. While the newly built rickshaws fitted with battery operated motors are taking over the town, some grave questions have also come up in the wake of it.

Rickshaw pullers are shelling out to the tune Rs 80,000 to Rs 85,000 in getting the newest installment of public transport in the city, which according to them, reduces manual labour and enables them to take up rides that would otherwise not have been possible, long distances or up hilly slopes.

A meagre rate of Rs 20 to Rs 30 per ride does not help to have a steady and secure income, when at the end of the day, they are left with Rs 600 - Rs 700 in their hands. At first, it might seem a good enough income but deduct the cost of living in a metro city like Guwahati, added with an amount to be sent back home and in some cases, paying their masters a token amount for riding their rickshaws, and the gravity of the situation starts to sink in.

Sometimes an added passenger and at other instances, a ride up a hilly road take a toll on the frail figures of these impoverished rickshaw pullers. But this weight of the passengers is not the only thing for the rickshaw pullers to carry with the added burden of hope, trust and responsibility placed on each driver that they carry on every journey.

At times like these, the technological advancement has come as a boon to the rickshaw pullers. The difference that has come is that the need for peddling or manual labour has been taken out with battery operated motors pulling the rickshaws.

However, having shelled out close to a lakh rupees in purchasing the motor fitted rickshaws, they are now finding themselves in trouble. The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), in the wake of the rising number of such motorized rickshaws, issued guidelines banning them. GMC authorities claimed that motor-fitted rickshaws are more prone to accidents and that they have received several complaints regarding the rickshaws, which have supplanted manually pulled rickshaws.