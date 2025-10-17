Gujarat Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Sanghavi Becomes Deputy CM

The BJP-led government in Gujarat on Friday announced a new 26-member cabinet, marking the first major reshuffle under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Harsh Sanghavi, the state Home Minister, was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister.

The announcement came a day after the entire Gujarat cabinet, except the Chief Minister, submitted resignations. According to reports, the resignations were sought by the party to provide Patel and the BJP leadership a free hand for a “strategic reset” ahead of local body elections and the 2027 state Assembly polls.

Several ministers from the previous cabinet were retained, including Rushikesh Patel, Praful Panseriya, Kanubhai Desai, Kunwarji Bavaliya, and Parshottam Solanki. Portfolios have been reshuffled as follows:

Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi: Home, Police Housing, Jail, Border Security, Gram Rakshak Dal, Civil Defence, Prohibition and Excise, Transport, Law and Justice, Sports and Youth Services, and other departments.

Kanubhai Mohanlal Desai: Finance, Urban Development, Urban Housing.

Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel: Energy and Petrochemicals, Panchayat and Rural Housing, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs.

Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja: Primary, Secondary, and Adult Education.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by BJP chief and Union Minister JP Nadda. Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new Deputy Chief Minister and Ministers.

Among others sworn in were:

Cabinet Ministers: Jitendrabhai Vaghani, Nareshbhai Patel, Arjunbhai Modhwadia, Dr Pradyumanbhai Vaja, Ramanbhai Solanki.

Ministers of State (Independent Charge): Ishwarsinh Patel, Prafullbhai Pansheriya, Manisha Vakil.

Ministers of State: Kantilal Amrutiya, Rameshbhai Katara, Darshanaben Vaghela, Kaushikbhai Vekariya, Pravinkumar Mali, Dr Jayrambhai Gamit, Trikambhai Chhanga, Kamleshbhai Patel, Sanjaysinh Mahida, P C Baranda, Swaroopji Thakor, Rivaba Jadeja.

This reshuffle is the largest in Gujarat since September 11, 2021, when the late Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his entire ministry stepped down, reportedly under the direction of the BJP leadership.

