Gujarat Court Summons Kejriwal, MP Sanjay Singh In PM Modi Degree Case

A court in Gujarat has issued fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on June 7 in a case related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree.
The summons was issued by Metropolitan Magistrates' Court in Ahmedabad.
"On April 15, the Court had asked both accused (Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh) to be present before the court. Today was fixed as the date of the hearing. But it seems there was not much clarity in the summons, so the judge has ordered that fresh summons and complaint copies be issued to both accused. The next date of hearing is June 7," said the counsel of the petitioner, advocate Amit Nayak.
Earlier in March, Gujarat High Court had set aside the Chief Information Commission (CIC) order and ruled that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) need not furnish the degree and postgraduate degree certificates PM Modi.
Reacting to it, Kejriwal slammed the BJP and said that the prime minister should put his college degrees in the public domain.
"Does not the country even have the right to know how much their PM has studied? He vehemently opposed showing off his degree in the court. Why? And those who demand to see their degree will be fined? What is this happening? Illiterate or less educated PM is very dangerous for the country," the Delhi CM said in the tweet.