Gujarat Court Summons Kejriwal, MP Sanjay Singh In PM Modi Degree Case

Earlier in March, Gujarat High Court had set aside the Chief Information Commission (CIC) order and ruled that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) need not furnish the degree and postgraduate degree certificates PM Modi.

Reacting to it, Kejriwal slammed the BJP and said that the prime minister should put his college degrees in the public domain.

"Does not the country even have the right to know how much their PM has studied? He vehemently opposed showing off his degree in the court. Why? And those who demand to see their degree will be fined? What is this happening? Illiterate or less educated PM is very dangerous for the country," the Delhi CM said in the tweet.