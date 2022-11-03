Gujarat Elections on Dec 1 & 5, Counting on Dec 8

The Election Commission on Thursday announced the date for Gujarat assembly elections. The voting will take place on December 1 and December 5 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said, “In Gujarat, more than 4.9 crore electors will be served by the Election Commission of India. There are 4.6 lakhs first time voters.”

There will be over 51,000 polling stations in Gujarat for the upcoming elections. “For enhanced voting experience, 1,274 polling stations will be completely managed by women polling and security staff,” said the election commissioner.

The tenure of the 182-member Assembly in Gujarat is set to expire on February 18 next year.

Issue of notification: November 5 and November 10 for Phase 1 and Phase 2 respectively

The last date of making nominations are November 14 and November 17 for Phase 1 and Phase 2 respectively

The scrutiny of nominations will take place on November 15 and November 19 for Phase 1 and Phase 2 respectively

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures will be held on November 17 and November 21 for Phase 1 and Phase 2 respectively.