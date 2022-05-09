Gujarat: NID Declared Micro-Containment Zone

The National Institute of Design (NID) has been declared a micro containment zone as 24 cases of COVID-19 has been reported while around 178 were quarantined and two students were hospitalized.

After Gujarat National Law University in Gandhinagar, this is the second time that a huge number of Covid cases have been reported by an educational institute. At its peak, the GNLU had 162 active cases, now it is Covid free.

According to sources, foreign students at the institute were among those who tested positive.

Meanwhile, Gujarat recorded 37 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Out of these, 34 were recorded in Ahmedabad, while Jamnagar and Vadodara registered one case each. One case was reported from rural Gujarat.