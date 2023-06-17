Kenyan Woman Held At Delhi Airport Carrying Cocaine In Liquor Bottles

A 25-year-old Kenyan national was arrested at the Delhi International Airport on Thursday for allegedly carrying cocaine in whiskey bottles, informed officials. The woman was reportedly carrying drugs estimated to be worth around Rs 13 crores in the black markets, they said.
Officials said that the woman had arrived on a student visa but could neither produce an ID from any college in India nor name any institute when asked by them.
The woman was arrested under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act and was produced at a local court. She was then sent to 14 days of judicial custody.
Customs officials said that the passenger was supposed to stay in West Delhi and had arrived from Nairobi via Addis Ababa on Thursday at 9 am.
While the woman’s bag was being scanned at the airport, officials noticed that she was carrying two unsealed bottles and that the liquor inside seemed “thicker than usual”. Upon passing her luggage for another round under the X-ray scanners, officials found that the liquor had an “unusually greenish” tint.
The bottles were seized and the contents inside were sent for testing, after which it was revealed that the liquid contained 22 to 28 per cent cocaine dissolved in it. Upon further testing, it was estimated that the bottles contained around 850 to 900 grams of cocaine which is worth close to Rs 13 crores in the international black markets, said officials.
The woman told the officials that the bottles were given to her at Nairobi airport by a person who told her to hand them over to someone in Delhi, they added.