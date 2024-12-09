Gujarat: Seven Dead in Junagadh Car Crash, 5 Students Among Victims

Seven people, including five college students, lost their lives in a devastating road accident in Junagadh, Gujarat on Sunday night. The fatal crash occurred when the car they were traveling in struck a road divider and collided head-on with another vehicle, leaving no survivors.

According to local authorities, the group was returning from a weekend trip when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The car veered off the road, hit a divider, and crashed into an oncoming vehicle with such force that all passengers, aged between 18 and 22, were killed instantly. The victims were identified as college students from a local institution.

Gujarat: A collision between two cars near Bhanduri village on the Junagadh-Veraval highway killed seven people, including five students heading for an exam. The police arrived at the scene, and the injured were taken to the hospital pic.twitter.com/B4C80qnFL9 — IANS (@ians_india) December 9, 2024

The other vehicle involved in the accident, carrying a middle-aged couple, also suffered significant damage. Both occupants sustained injuries and were promptly transported to a nearby hospital, where their condition is now reported to be stable.

Police have initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident. Initial reports indicate that speeding or slippery road conditions might have played a role, but a thorough inquiry is ongoing. The incident has left the local community in shock and grief, as families and friends mourn the untimely loss of young lives.

College officials have expressed their condolences, offering support to the victims' families during this difficult time. Locals and students have gathered at the site of the crash, paying tribute to the young victims whose lives were tragically cut short.