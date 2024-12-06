Uttar Pradesh: 8 Dead In Kannauj Accident, PM Modi Declares Ex-Gratia

At least eight people lost their lives and around a dozen sustained injuries when a bus collided with a water tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district on Friday. The collision, which occurred around 2 pm in the Sakrawa area, overturned the bus and briefly disrupted traffic on the expressway.

Advertisment

Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar Anand confirmed the details of the tragic incident. “Eight passengers died in the accident, and around a dozen injured passengers are receiving treatment at the Saifai Medical College, near Etawah district,” he stated. The bus, which was en route to Delhi from Lucknow, had been carrying several passengers who were later transported to their destinations in a different bus.

Local police and fire department teams rushed to the site after being alerted, moving the victims to a nearby hospital where eight were declared dead.

State Minister for Jal Shakti, Swatantra Dev Singh, happened to be passing by during the accident and stopped his convoy to assist in rescue efforts. “Senior police and administrative officials have reached the spot, and they have been instructed to provide the best of medical treatment to the injured," Singh told PTI. The minister added, “It’s an unfortunate incident. We need to be more careful on roads and adhere to traffic rules, and safety measures.” Based on interactions with injured passengers, Singh noted that driver drowsiness might have caused the crash.

PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the incident via X, announcing compensation for the victims. “Saddened by the loss of lives in the bus accident in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected,” the PM wrote.

Saddened by the loss of lives in the bus accident in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 6, 2024

An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) has been announced for the next of kin of the deceased, with Rs 50,000 allocated for each injured victim.

Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

Also Read: On Way To First Posting, Karnataka IPS Officer Dies In Accident