Gujarati Film ‘Chhello Show’ India’s Official Entry To Oscars 2023

Gujarati film Chhello Show (Last Film Show) has been named as India’s official entry to Oscars 2023. This was announced by the Film Federation of India on Tuesday.

The director of the film, Pan Nalin tweeted, “OMG! What a night this going to be! Gratitude to Film Federation of India and thank you FFI jury members. Thank you for believing in Chhello Show. Now I can breathe again and believe in cinema that entertains, inspires and enlightens!”

The film is going to release at theatres in Gujarat and select screens across India on October 14, 2022.

Earlier, the Chhello Show had its premiere as the opening film at Robert DeNoir’s Tribeca Film Festival and also won multiple awards across various international film festivals including the Golden Spike at the 66th Valladolid Film Festival in Spain.