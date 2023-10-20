Gujarat’s Dhordo Honoured With ‘Best Tourism Village’ Award by UNWTO

The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) honoured Dhordo in Gujarat as the ‘Best Tourism Village’ in India.
This was announced by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India on Thursday. Taking to platform X, the ministry wrote, “Ministry of Tourism is pleased to announce that Dhordo in Gujarat has been honoured as the "Best Tourism Village" by the @UNWTO. This accolade reflects the village's exemplary contribution to sustainable and responsible tourism.”
Dhordo is a small village located next to the white Rann of Kutch and known for hosting annual Rann Utsav in winters. On the other side of the white Rann of the India-Pakistan border.
Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dhordo has been developed as a Sustainable Rural Tourism destination and put on the Global Tourism Map.
It signifies a pivotal moment in the collective efforts towards establishing India as a top-tier tourist destination. Dhordo recently hosted the first Tourism Working Group meeting under the G20 India initiative. This significant event further underscores the village's growing importance in the international tourism ecosystem.
Meanwhile, taking to platform X, PM Modi wrote, “Absolutely thrilled to see Dhordo in Kutch being celebrated for its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty. This honour not only showcases the potential of Indian tourism but also the dedication of the people of Kutch in particular.”
“May Dhordo continue to shine and attract visitors from around the world! I’m sharing some memories of my visits to Dhordo in 2009 and 2015. I also invite you all to share your memories from your previous visits to Dhordo. This will inspire more people to visit. And, don’t forget to use #AmazingDhordo,” he further wrote.
Launched in 2021, the Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO initiative is part of the UNWTO Tourism for Rural Development Programme. The Programme works to foster development and inclusion in rural areas, combat depopulation, advance innovation and value chain integration through tourism and encourage sustainable practices.