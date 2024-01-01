Gujrat Creates History With Mass 'Surya Namaskar', Setting World Record

On the morning of January 1, 2024, over 4,000 participants across 108 locations and 51 different categories performed the Surya Namaskar together, carving Gujrat’s name the on the pages of the prestigious Guinness Book of World Records.
The record-breaking event was held at the majestic Modhera Sun Temple with participants reigning from diverse backgrounds. Families, students, yoga enthusiasts, and even senior citizens enthusiastically took part in the event.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi attended the celebrations from Modhera.
As Guinness World Records Adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar officially declared the attempt as successful, the whole atmosphere, already exuberant, reached its peak.
According to Swapnil Dangarikar, Adjudicator at Guinness World Records, this event is a precedent to anything of its kind as no one has ever attempted to do it before.
"I was here to verify the record for the most people doing Surya Namaskar. This is a new title because no one had attempted to break this record before. After going through all the evidence and seeing them perform here in Modhera...They have successfully set a new Guinness World Record title for most people doing Surya Namaskar..." said Swapnil Dangarikar.
Overflowing with pride, Gujarat Home Minister Sanghavi stated, "Today Gujarat has registered the first world record of the country and the world, where thousands of people have done yoga together at 108 places and in 51 varieties of places."
He further emphasized the worldwide influence of yoga, stating, "Yoga is being adopted across the world."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (previously Twitter), writing about the event.
“Gujarat welcomed 2024 with a remarkable feat - setting a Guinness World Record for the most people performing Surya Namaskar simultaneously at 108 venues! As we all know, the number 108 holds a special significance in our culture. The venues also include the iconic Modhera Sun Temple, where several people joined. This is indeed a true testament to our commitment to Yoga and our cultural heritage.
I also urge you all to make Surya Namaskar a part of your daily routine. The benefits are immense.” PM Modi posted.