‘Gunpoint Peace Won’t Work in Manipur’: Gaurav Gogoi Slams Centre

A heated debate erupted in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday as Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman locked horns over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s absence from key national discussions. The exchange took place during deliberations on the supplementary demands for grants, excess grants, and the Manipur budget.

Gogoi Questions PM’s Absence, Speaker Intervenes

Initiating the discussion, Gogoi accused the Prime Minister of being conspicuously absent during critical national matters. “Whenever a major issue arises in the country, the PM disappears,” he alleged. His remarks prompted an intervention from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who clarified that Modi was on an official visit to Mauritius and reminded the House that previous prime ministers had also undertaken foreign trips during parliamentary sessions.

Gogoi defended his statement, asserting that while he respected the Prime Minister, the ruling party had consistently disrespected former prime ministers. He insisted that his remarks were valid and should remain part of the parliamentary record.

Sitharaman Hits Back

Finance Minister Sitharaman countered Gogoi’s claims, dismissing them as “profound” yet misleading. She argued that the Prime Minister had frequently been denied the opportunity to speak in Parliament due to opposition disruptions. “It was music to my ears to hear a leading opposition member say he respects the PM. But then, in the same breath, he accused the Treasury benches of not respecting previous prime ministers,” she remarked. She then demanded an apology from the opposition for allegedly “abusing” Modi in the past.

“The opposition has disrupted proceedings multiple times, preventing the Prime Minister from addressing the House. They stood in the Well and shouted. Will the honourable member Gogoi apologize for the number of times they have abused the PM?” she challenged.

Opposition Strikes Back

Gogoi did not hold back in his response. He pointed out that Modi himself had made derogatory remarks about former prime ministers in his recent speech in Parliament. “His entire speech was laced with insults directed at former prime ministers. Before pointing fingers, look within, introspect,” Gogoi retorted.

As tensions escalated, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey cited parliamentary rules, arguing that Gogoi’s comments strayed from the topic of supplementary demands for grants. His objection led to a verbal clash with opposition members, as he stood his ground against their protests.

Gogoi Takes Aim at Government’s Handling of Manipur Crisis

During the discussion, Gogoi also turned his focus to the Manipur crisis, accusing the central government of failing to restore peace in the violence-hit state. “The Centre has failed to bring peace at gunpoint. The Prime Minister must visit Manipur and listen to the fears and aspirations of its people,” he said.

He questioned why the Manipur budget was being discussed in Parliament instead of the state assembly and sought clarity on the status of the Manipur Vidhan Sabha. “Has it been dissolved or placed under suspended animation?” he asked, adding that the imposition of President’s Rule required further explanation.

BJP leaders, including Dubey, objected to the extensive discussion on Manipur, insisting that the focus should remain on financial matters. The debate further intensified when Gogoi highlighted Home Minister Amit Shah’s unfulfilled promise to return to Manipur after his 2023 visit. He also criticized Modi’s absence from Parliament during crucial discussions.

Sitharaman once again took exception to Gogoi’s remarks, while Speaker Om Birla reiterated that the Prime Minister had formally notified his official travel schedule. However, the opposition remained firm in its criticism, accusing the government of neglecting key national concerns.