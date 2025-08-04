‘Dishom Guru’ No More: Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren Dies at 81

Shibu Soren, the founding president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and one of the tallest tribal leaders in Indian politics, passed away on Sunday morning at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Popularly known as 'Guruji' or 'Dishom Guru', Soren was 81 and had been battling multiple health complications for a prolonged period.

He breathed his last at 8:48 AM in the hospital's nephrology wing, where he had been admitted since June 19, 2025. His death has triggered an outpouring of grief across Jharkhand and among tribal communities across India, marking the end of a significant chapter in the state’s political history.

Shibu Soren’s son and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren mourned the loss in an emotional message: “Today, I feel empty. Guruji has left us all.”

Cause of Death

According to hospital sources, Soren had been suffering from chronic kidney disease and was undergoing regular dialysis. He also had diabetes, cardiac complications, and had suffered a brain stroke recently. Though his condition had briefly stabilised in July, his health deteriorated again in early August, necessitating ventilator support. A team of specialist doctors was overseeing his treatment during his final days. His family, including wife Kalpana Soren and CM Hemant Soren, was present by his side in Delhi.

A Lifetime of Struggle for Jharkhand

Shibu Soren’s legacy is inseparable from the creation and evolution of Jharkhand as a separate state. Born in 1943 in Nemra village (now in Jharkhand), he rose from grassroots activism to become a powerful voice for tribal rights. His political journey began in the 1970s when he launched an agitation against the exploitation of tribal communities by moneylenders and land-grabbers.

A deeply personal tragedy—the murder of his father, Sobaran Manjhi—pushed him into political activism. In 1973, he founded the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which would go on to spearhead the demand for a separate Jharkhand state. After nearly three decades of struggle, Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in 2000, largely due to the sustained efforts led by Soren and his party.

Political Career and Controversies

Soren served as Chief Minister of Jharkhand three times, though his tenures were often short and marred by political instability. He was elected to the Lok Sabha eight times from Dumka and also served as a Rajya Sabha member thrice. Despite his political achievements, his career was not without controversy—he faced multiple allegations over the years, including involvement in criminal cases, some of which were later overturned.

Yet, for the people of Jharkhand, especially the tribal communities, he remained ‘Guruji’—a leader who symbolised their aspirations, identity, and long-fought battles for dignity and autonomy.

National Reactions

Condolences poured in from across the political spectrum. Leaders from all parties acknowledged Soren’s immense contribution to tribal rights and the formation of Jharkhand. The state government is expected to announce official mourning and arrangements are underway for his final rites, likely to be held in his hometown Dumka.

Shibu Soren’s demise leaves behind a political and emotional vacuum in Jharkhand. While his son Hemant now carries the baton, the legacy of 'Dishom Guru' will continue to shape the state's political consciousness for generations to come.

