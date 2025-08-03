Union Home Minister Amit Shah Calls on President Droupadi Murmu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

"Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan", read a post on 'X' from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

This high-level engagement comes just days ahead of the upcoming Vice Presidential elections. However, no official details of the meeting have yet been disclosed either by the Rashtrapati Bhavan or the Office of the Union Home Minister regarding the topics discussed during the meeting.

But, according to political analysts, the meeting likely covered a range of crucial issues, including the upcoming Vice Presidential election, Operation Mahadev being carried out in Jammu and Kashmir along the India-Pakistan border following Operation Sindoor, the current internal security situation in the country, ongoing developmental initiatives, and preparations for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, amid an ongoing stalemate in Parliament over the opposition’s demand for a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being conducted in Bihar ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Monsoon Session, which began on July 21, has seen limited legislative activity, with most proceedings disrupted due to the opposition's persistent calls for a detailed discussion on the Bihar SIR issue. Apart from brief deliberations in both Houses on Operation Sindoor, parliamentary business has largely remained stalled.

