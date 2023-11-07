Two Guwahati-Based Healthcare Organisations Receive Awards in Delhi

U Matter is an institution that specializes in providing comprehensive mental and emotional health services while also offering professional training and internships to psychology students, mental health professionals, and educators. Jollybees unit of U Matters provides an integrated approach to address mental health and childcare. The award was received by the Founder Director of U Matters, Limpi Bhuyan. Limpi Bhuyan is also a reputed and well known psychologist in the city. The organisation had also celebrated its first foundation day last month. The organisation has been awarded as Innovative in Mental Health Professional.