Two Guwahati-Based Healthcare Organisations Receive Awards in Delhi

In an event organised at Hotel Ramada by Wyndham, Pitampura, New Delhi by Global Triumph Foundation, two Guwahati-based healthcare organisations U Matters and G G Healthmate were awarded as new startups, reports emerged on Tuesday. The awards were presented to India's top 100 brands selected by the jury.
U Matter is an institution that specializes in providing comprehensive mental and emotional health services while also offering professional training and internships to psychology students, mental health professionals, and educators. Jollybees unit of U Matters provides an integrated approach to address mental health and childcare. The award was received by the Founder Director of U Matters, Limpi Bhuyan. Limpi Bhuyan is also a reputed and well known psychologist in the city. The organisation had also celebrated its first foundation day last month. The organisation has been awarded as Innovative in Mental Health Professional.
The G G Healthmate is a well-known healthcare consultancy that works to promote the Medical Tourism in Northeast India and also involves in Public Health and CSR activities. The organisation has recently completed a public health project in Meghalaya under NHM and also established strong networks with healthcare facilitators from other countries. The award was received by Dr. Sweta Srivastav, the organisations representative in New Delhi on behalf of Gitima Roymedhi, the Managing Director of G G Healthmate. The organisation has received the award as Brand Builder in Public Health.