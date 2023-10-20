India Should Take Global Leadership with Holistic Healthcare Approach: Sarbananda Sonowal
The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in New Delhi celebrated its sixth foundation day on Friday. The highlight of this momentous occasion was the unveiling of the statue of the late Padma Vibhushan Vaidya Bṛihaspati Dev Triguna by Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal at the newly christened "Vaidya Bṛihaspati Dev Triguna Auditorium."
Vaidya Bṛihaspati Dev Triguna was a legendary figure in the world of Ayurveda. His lifelong dedication to the practice and promotion of Ayurveda made him to earn the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award, one of the highest civilian honours in India.
Addressing the gathering, Sarbananda Sonowal said that India should come forward to take global leadership with Holistic Healthcare approach.
The Minister informed that Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has allotted 12 Acres land for expansion of the All India Institute of Ayurveda. This support will encourage the efforts made by AIIA to upgrade services for Holistic Healthcare.
On this occasion, six MoUs have been signed between AIIA and different well known institutions like Hindustan Salt, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Heartfulness Institute. Institute has got a new molecular biology lab for advance research, Manuscript Unit and Center of Excellance Dakshya. This will be creating a new path of success in research advancement of AIIA.
Minister of State for Ayush Shri Munjapara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai said "Over the last six years, the All India Institute of Ayurveda has evolved as a symbol of excellence, innovation, and a bridge between our old traditions and the demands of modern healthcare. It has consistently pushed the limits of Ayurvedic research, teaching, and practice. In the same context, new additions have been made in the form of Molecular biology laboratory and skill labs by the institute."
On this occasion, Director of AIIA, Prof. Tanuja Nesari said, “Celebrating sixth year foundation day symbolizes our commitments in preserving and promoting the traditional science of healing while embracing modern research and innovations."
AIIA was established on 17th Oct, 2017 for the promotion and advancement of the knowledge and practice of Ayurveda, an ancient Indian system of medicine. Over the past six years, the institution has made tremendous strides in this field, becoming a hub for Ayurvedic education and research not only in India but on global scale.
Very recently, the institute is accredited with A++ grade by NAAC, which is 1st institute under Ministry of Ayush to achieve such heights in the first cycle. On this occasion, A++ certificate of NAAC handed over to the Director of the institute Prof. (Dr) Tanuja Nesari by Hon’ble Minister Shri Sarbanand Sonowal. The institute signed six MoUs with different prestigious institutions like Hindustan Salts Ltd, National Institute of Health & Family Welfare and others. Various technical documents, including COVID dairy have been released at this moment.
The President of Heartfulness Institute fondly called Daaji gave a virtual key note address and emphasised on the importance of meditation and its relevance in the field of Ayurveda. He expressed his desire to open centre of Ayurveda with AIIA at Kanha shantivanam, Hyderabad.
On this occasion, AIIA has signed MoUs with six institutions with a vision to bring new dimensions in the working culture and generate systematic evidences. AIIA has also honoured two senior most teachers on this occasion.