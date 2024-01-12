IndiGo Staff Dress as Lord Ram, Sita, and Lakshman to Flag Off Inaugural Ahmedabad-Ayodhya Flight

A viral video depicts Indigo staff members dressed as Lord Ram, Sita, and Lakshman to flag off the airline's inaugural flight between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya.
When Indigo employees dressed as Lord Ram, Sita, and Lakshman arrived at Ahmedabad airport on January 11, they were met with a mix of confused looks and a few cheers from the passengers. One Indigo staff can be seen in a video announcing boarding while dressed as Lord Ram.
He sees another employee kneeling in front of him with his hands folded and his head bent, also dressed in costume. In addition, Indigo staff dressed as Lakshman and Sita await travelers at the gate.
IndiGo, which began service between Ayodhya and Delhi on January 11, will operate three flights each week between Ayodhya and Ahmedabad. On January 11, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually launched the flight from Ayodhya to Ahmedabad from the national capital.
According to the Union minister, Ayodhya airport would be expanded and the runway will be lengthened, allowing larger planes to land and international flights to operate.
Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath informed that over 100 chartered flights are anticipated at the Ayodhya airport for the Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22.
It may be mentioned that the temple town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh is expecting a huge surge of guests ahead of the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Mandir on the aforementioned date.
The first phase of the Ram Temple is almost finished, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the consecration ceremony.
A number of dignitaries, legislators, business leaders, and celebrities are also anticipated to grace the historical event.