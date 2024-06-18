"Guwahati Fuchkas Beat Delhi’s Golgappas": Assam CM After Enjoying Lip-Smacking Delicacies in Delhi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accompanied by newly appointed Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita, was spotted indulging in chaats at Delhi’s renowned Bengali Market on Tuesday evening.
The Chief Minister, savoring the local delicacies, expressed admiration for the chaats available in India’s capital and playfully challenged that Guwahati's fuchkas could rival Delhi's golgappas.
"This evening, at Delhi’s famous Bengali Market, enjoyed some lip-smacking delicacies with Minister of State Pabitra Margherita," Chief Minister Sarma tweeted on his official 'X' handle.