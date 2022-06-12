Guwahati Girl Found Dead Inside Apartment In Delhi

An air hostess based out of Assam and residing in Delhi was mysteriously found dead in her apartment on Saturday.

Puja Baruah, who hailed from Guwahati in Assam, was residing at a rented space at Begumpur in Malviya Nagar in the national capital.

Meanwhile, Delhi police has opened an investigation into the incident.

Prima facie, the victim is believed to have died of electrical shock after coming in contact with a live wire inside her room in the apartment.

The body of the deceased was sent to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) by the police for post-mortem.

Further details will come to light after the reports come in, informed officials.