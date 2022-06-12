Assam: Three Houses Gutted In Massive Fire In Golaghat

A massive fire broke out at Khejuritol in Bengenakhowa in Assam’s Golaghat district on Saturday night causing damages to property worth lakhs.
As many as three houses were completely gutted in the fire as the residents barely managed to escape.
Several fire tenders were rushed to the site of the fire immediately and after their intervention, the fire was brought under control.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, though locals believe that the fire broke out from an electrical short-circuit.
It may be noted that the residents of the two out of the three houses that were gutted in the fire, were out at a nearby Namghar where a Bhaona performance was on show.
Meanwhile, an investigation has been initiated in this regard and the cause of the fire will come to light after a thorough probe into the matter.