Guwahati Schoolgirl Wins 2nd Prize In National-Level Painting Competition

Nishtha Priyam Sharma, a ninth standard student of Gurukul Grammer Senior Secondary School in Guwahati, Assam secured the second position in the national-level painting competition on energy conservation. Sharma received the award from the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, who graced the National Energy Conservation Day celebrations held in New Delhi.

Vice President Dhankhar attended a grand function at Vigyan Bhawan emphasizing the critical importance of energy conservation for the future of humanity. The event, organized to celebrate the nation’s commitment to energy efficiency, also recognized exceptional contributions to energy conservation through the National Energy Conservation Awards and the National Painting Competition on Energy Conservation 2024.

In his address, Vice President Dhankhar stressed the urgency of optimizing the use of energy and resources. “It is a collective responsibility to the entire humanity, and therefore, an obligation on us that there has to be optimal utilisation of resources, optimal utilisation of energy. Our resources on the planet are not infinite, they are limited. If we engage in reckless exploitation, then we are depriving future generations of what is rightfully theirs,” he remarked. He further acknowledged the role of innovation and research in providing sustainable solutions, highlighting the availability of alternative and renewable energy sources.

Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Power, also addressed the gathering, lauding India's inclusive energy efficiency mission. He presented appreciation awards to the winners of the National Painting Competition on Energy Conservation 2024 and the National Energy Conservation Awards in various categories, including industries, transport, buildings, institutions, and appliances.

Naik also highlighted the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Act of 2022, which mandates the integration of renewable energy in large residential buildings and strengthens carbon market frameworks. He underscored that these measures exemplify India’s proactive approach in translating policy into actionable outcomes. Programs like the Perform, Achieve, and Trade (PAT) scheme, Standards & Labeling (S&L), Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC), Electric Vehicles (EV) initiative, and UJALA have all contributed to substantial energy savings, he noted.

Naik also emphasized the significance of the National Painting Competition, stating, “Our children’s participation in the National Painting Competition on Energy Conservation shows their commitment to shaping a sustainable future. They remind us that the decisions we make today will define the world they inherit tomorrow.”

Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary of the Ministry of Power, described the event as a celebration of innovation and collaboration. He reiterated that energy efficiency plays a pivotal role in achieving India’s climate goals and ensuring long-term energy security.

Srikant Nagulapalli, Director General of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), expressed gratitude to all stakeholders and participants, affirming that the success of the event reflects India’s collective commitment to energy conservation.

National Energy Conservation Awards 2024

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Ministry of Power, recognized and celebrated the achievements of various sectors that have made significant strides in energy conservation. A total of 752 applications were received for the National Energy Conservation Awards 2024, covering industries, transport, buildings, institutions, appliances, and innovation. This year’s awards included 23 First Prizes, 19 Second Prizes, 25 Certificates of Merit, and 4 Certificates of Recognition for Innovation.

National Painting Competition on Energy Conservation 2024

The National Painting Competition on Energy Conservation, which began in 2005, aimed to inspire young minds to engage with the theme of energy conservation through creative expression. Students from 5th to 10th standards participated in the competition, which was conducted in three stages—School, State, and National levels. The competition is organized in two groups: Group A (fifth, sixth, and seventh standards) and Group B (eighth, ninth, and 10th standards). This initiative is intended to foster societal change by raising awareness about energy efficiency among the younger generation.

The National Energy Conservation Day 2024 celebrations served as a reminder of the nation’s commitment to sustainable energy practices and the importance of fostering a culture of energy efficiency across all sectors.