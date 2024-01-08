Guwahati Software Developer Found Dead In Ghaziabad Apartment

The mortal remains of a software developer from Guwahati was found at an apartment in Ghaziabad on Sunday, January 7 after neighbours complained of a foul odour.
The incident was reported from HRC Apartment in Vaibhav Khand, a sublocality in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday evening.
According to initial reports, the body of the deceased was found in a decomposed state. Preliminary examination revealed that the death occurred about a week ago.
When the neighbours realized foul smell coming from the apartment, they immediately raised concerns with the police after which the body was discovered from the apartment.
The assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Indirapuram, Swatantra Kumar Singh informed that the body did not have any injury marks. The deceased was identified as Panchajanya Debpurkayastha, a resident of Maligaon area of Assam’s Guwahati.
According to the ACP, there was no suicide note at the time that body was discovered. The body was recovered and sent for post-mortem examination and the reports are awaited to determine the cause of the death.