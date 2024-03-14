Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu Appointed New Election Commissioners

Former bureaucrats Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu from Punjab have been appointed as Election Commissioners, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Thursday.
The election commissioners were selected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led three-member committee. The selection committee, which includes PM Modi, Law Minister Arjun Meghwal, and the Leader of Opposition, convened this morning to discuss potential candidates for the open positions of election commissioner.
Two positions in the commission were vacant following the recent resignation of EC Arun Goel.
Addressing media persons at his residence after the meeting, Chowdhury said that six names were shortlisted for the selection of the two ECs and the names of Mr. Sandhu and Mr. Kumar were finalised by a majority of members of the high-powered panel.
The six names shortlisted were that of Utpal Kumar Singh, Pradeep Kumar Tripathi, Gyanesh Kumar, Indevar Pandey, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Sudhir Kumar Gangadhar Rahate, all former bureaucrats.
"They (government) have the majority (in the committee that appoints election commissioner). Earlier, they had given me 212 names, but 10 minutes before the appointment they again gave me just six names. I know that the CJI isn't there, government has made such a law that the CJI doesn't interfere and the Central govt can choose a favourable name. I am not saying that it's arbitrary but the procedure that is being followed has some lacunae." Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said addressing the media.