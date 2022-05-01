Hailstorm in Mizoram Damages Over 200 Houses

Heavy rain companied by a massive hailstorm in the northeastern part of Mizoram on Saturday evening damaged around 200 houses.

According to reports from government officials, the hailstorm hit Phuaibuang and other neighbouring villages in Saitual district of the state in the evening.

At least 235 houses have been damaged in Phuaibuang.

However, no casualties have been reported.

Meanwhile, the district administration has extended relief to affected families.

Around 70 families have been provided shelter in safer places. Churches and NGOs have called for a community service on Sunday to repair the damaged houses.

