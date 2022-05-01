First Omicron BA.4 Detected in New Zealand

New Zealand reported its first case of Omicron BA.4 variant on Sunday at the border amid 12,699 community cases during the weekend.

According to the ministry of health, a person who has travelled from overseas to New Zealand has been confirmed as having the BA.4 variant of Omicron.

Two other sub-variants of Omicron, the BA.2.12.1 and the BA 2.12.2, have also been detected in two returnees for the first time in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, 13 Covid-19 deaths have been reported in New Zealand in the last two days. In addition to this, 138 new cases were reported in the country according to the ministry.

The country has reported 9,33,464 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

