HAL To Supply 240 Indigenous Aero-Engines For IAF's Su-30 MKI Jets

The Cabinet Committee on Security has approved a proposal to procure 240 AL-31FP aero-engines for the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Su-30 MKI aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) under the Buy (Indian) category. The estimated cost of the procurement is Rs 26,000 crore.
According to a statement from the Defence Ministry, the delivery of these engines will begin in one year and will be completed over an eight-year period. The engines will contain over 54 per cent indigenous components, thanks to the indigenisation of key parts, and will be manufactured at HAL’s Koraput division.
The Su-30 MKI fleet is one of the IAF’s most powerful and strategically significant assets. HAL’s supply of these aero-engines will ensure the sustenance of this fleet, allowing for continued operations and bolstering the country’s defence preparedness.
Additionally, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved a proposal for Kaynes Semicon Pvt Ltd to establish a semiconductor unit in Sanand, Gujarat. The unit, with an investment of Rs 3,300 crore, will have the capacity to produce 60 lakh chips per day. These chips will serve various industries, including automotive, electric vehicles, telecom, consumer electronics, and mobile phones.