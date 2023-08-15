'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign: Over 88 Million Selfies Uploaded on Govt’s Portal

Under the Central Government’s 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, over 88 million selfies of people from across the country with the national flag were uploaded on the official website on Tuesday.
The website of Har Ghar Tiranga shows that a total of 8,81,21,591 (88 million) selfies with the tricolour were uploaded till 12 noon today. This is part of the three-day long Har Ghar Tiranga campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate the 77th Independence Day.
There are two options on the home page of the Har Ghar Tiranga website to upload a selfie with flag and digital Tiranga.
Narendra Modi on Sunday also urged the citizens of India to change the display picture (DP) of their social media handles to the national flag as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.