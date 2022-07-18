Harbhajan Singh Among 25 Sworn In On Disrupted 1st Day Of Monsoon Session

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Monday took oath as members of the Rajya Sabha along with 25 other leaders.
The other people who took oath today included A Rao Meena, Vijay Sai Reddy, Kheeru Mahto, Shambhala Saran Patel, Ranjeet Ranjan, Maharashtra Majhi, Aditya Prasad, Praful Patel, Imran Pratapgarhi, Sanjay Raut, Sasmit Patra, Sandeep Kumar Pathak and Vikramjeet Singh Sahani, Randeep Singh Surjewal, P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, R Girl Rajan, S Kalyan Sundaram, KRN Rajesh Kumar, Javed Ali Khan, and V Vijendra Prasad.
Meanwhile, former athlete P T Usha and legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja could not be present to take their oath today.
These were part of the first day of the Monsoon session of the Parliament. Obituary references were also read later for the several dignitaries who passed away recently.
The Rajya Sabha further paid respects to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, for President of United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the former President of Kenya Mwai Kibaki.
Moreover, the House also paid obituaries to former members including Kishore Kumar Mohanty, Robert Kharshiing, K K Veerappan and santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma.
The Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody laid a statement on the table later in both Hindi and English which showed the Bills passed by the Houses of the Parliament during the 256th session of the Rajya Sabha which received the President’s nod.
Later on, the members of the Opposition party created ruckus in the House following the disruption in proceedings leading to the adjournment of the House for the day.