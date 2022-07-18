Harbhajan Singh Among 25 Sworn In On Disrupted 1st Day Of Monsoon Session

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Monday took oath as members of the Rajya Sabha along with 25 other leaders.

The other people who took oath today included A Rao Meena, Vijay Sai Reddy, Kheeru Mahto, Shambhala Saran Patel, Ranjeet Ranjan, Maharashtra Majhi, Aditya Prasad, Praful Patel, Imran Pratapgarhi, Sanjay Raut, Sasmit Patra, Sandeep Kumar Pathak and Vikramjeet Singh Sahani, Randeep Singh Surjewal, P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, R Girl Rajan, S Kalyan Sundaram, KRN Rajesh Kumar, Javed Ali Khan, and V Vijendra Prasad.

Meanwhile, former athlete P T Usha and legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja could not be present to take their oath today.

These were part of the first day of the Monsoon session of the Parliament. Obituary references were also read later for the several dignitaries who passed away recently.