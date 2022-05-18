Hardik Patel Quits Congress!

Gujarat Congress leader Hardik Patel quit the party on Wednesday after days of speculation over his future with the party.

This comes after Patel, the working president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, did not attend the three-day brainstorming session of the Congress top brass held in Udaipur.

Patel later met with an influential leader of the Patidar community, Naresh Patel and requested him to take a call regarding joining politics at the earliest.

According to reports, Patel was put off by the fact that fellow party leader Jignesh Mevani got much attention and support from the Congress after he was taken into custody by Assam Police. Patel had not received as much support from the party when he came under fire during the Patidar agitation.