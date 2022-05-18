Assam: Chatrang River In Gohpur Overflows Amid Heavy Rains

The situation in the number six ward under Gohpur municipality in Biswanath district of Assam has turned worse on Wednesday after the Chatrang River overflowed as heavy rains lashed parts of the state in the last few days.

The overflowing of the river has led to flooding in the nearby ward. Locals said that even though, the water has subsided somewhat, their homes still remain either partially or completely submerged.

According to reports, the residences of as many as 10 families of the ward have been completely torn down.

Locals whose residences were submerged in the flood water, came back to salvage some valuables as water levels subsided a little.

It may be noted that heavy rains over the last few days has caused flooding in several parts of Assam and the Northeast.