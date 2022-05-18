Assam: Chatrang River In Gohpur Overflows Amid Heavy Rains

The situation in the number six ward under Gohpur municipality in Biswanath district of Assam has turned worse on Wednesday after the Chatrang River overflowed as heavy rains lashed parts of the state in the last few days.
The overflowing of the river has led to flooding in the nearby ward. Locals said that even though, the water has subsided somewhat, their homes still remain either partially or completely submerged.
According to reports, the residences of as many as 10 families of the ward have been completely torn down.
Locals whose residences were submerged in the flood water, came back to salvage some valuables as water levels subsided a little.
It may be noted that heavy rains over the last few days has caused flooding in several parts of Assam and the Northeast.
According to the Assam state disaster management authority (ASDMA) the death toll due to the natural calamity raised up to six. Meanwhile, the number of people affected due to the floods have increased to 4,03,352, they added.
As many as 39,558 people are taking shelter at 178 Relief camps set up by district administration.
Dima Hasao is among the worst affected districts as it is getting cut off from the rest of the state. Road and railway connectivity to Haflong has also been blocked since May 15.
Moreover, the water level of the Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level mark at Nimatighat in Jorhat district and Kopili river in the Kampur area in Nagaon district.